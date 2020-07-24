Mahalia Is Joined By Pink Sweat$ On The Remix To "BRB"

Mahalia gives new life to her latest EP titled Isolation Tapes that dropped back in May by remixing one of the standout tracks off the project with help from fellow rising singer Pink Sweat$.



Image: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

In case you haven't read our recent profile on the pop-star-in-waiting, Pink Sweat$ is quickly becoming one of music's most vibrant new stars in appearance and talent alike. That's why it makes perfect sense to see these two coming together for a track that many can relate to since it deals with the ever-present matters of love. Not only do their voices sound great together, but his added verse is enough to make you prefer this version to the original since he sounds so at home on the track.

Listen to the remix of "BRB" by Mahalia and Pink Sweat$ right now below and on all streaming platforms.

Quotable Lyrics:

All along we, in the zone, I

Need you home, I want you moans

I want you close, I need your dose, I do

Always on my mind like constantly

I know your love is where I wanna be

You on the road, ain't got no time for me

Mahalia, I hope you saving up that time for me