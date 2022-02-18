Mahalia Is Back With "Letter To Ur Ex"

One of our r'n'b singers to watch, for good reason, has returned with a new single proving why we had her on our Next Generation of R&B list in the first place.

It's been a minute since we heard from the UK-born signer. Mahalia last dropped off her "Roadside" remix in October of 2021, so this serves as her first official drop of 2022, while fans await a follow-up of some sort to her 2019 album Love & Compromise (although she did treat us to Isolation Tapes during the pandemic).

The new record comes with a music video, which Mahalia directed alongside Oliver Kane. The visual, which you can watch below, perfectly encapsulates a mood. It's tinged in red light, as Mahalia starts out seemingly unimpressed, lying on a bed, before addressing her lover's ex who apparently sent him a text and thus trifled with her relationship. As the video continues, Mahalia grabs her jacket and dips before we follow her as she roams the streets late at night, begging this ex to stop the drama. The song is a bit on the short side, with only one verse and the chorus to carry things through. Nonetheless it's a strong hook.

Check out the visual and let us know if you're a fan of Mahalia.

Quotable Lyrics

Last night, you sent a text to him

Made us have a fight, made a mess of it

I know you're his ex, but you can't do that anymore

Close the door for me

And you don't owe nothing to me

You think you know all about me, huh?

You've never been me, but I've been you, girl

I've had my heart broken, too, girl