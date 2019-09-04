mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mahalia Grabs Ella Mai For R&B Remix Of Cam'Ron's "Oh Boy"

Chantilly Post
September 04, 2019 13:54
Stream Mahalia and Ella Mai's latest offering.


Back in 2002, Cam'Ron grabbed Juelz Santana to be featured on his hit "Oh Boy" that still bangs to this day. Now, Mahalia has grabbed Ella Mai to be featured on her modern rendition of the song, turning it into a smooth R&B track that begs to be repeated. 

"What You Did" is the fifth single from Mahalia's debut album that arrives September 6th. The tune is about knowing that a man has been unfaithful and not being able to stay around. "When this album’s done, I will feel calm, definitely,” Mahalia previously stated when discussing her career. “It’s so stressful — the pressure, the numbers. It’s really difficult."

Stream the new-new below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You know I love you but I can't forgive it
You could tell me stay, but I have to go 
'Cause I would not expect someone to stay around
If I let them down

