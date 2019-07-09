mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mahalia & Burna Boy Link Up Over Classic Beenie Man Sample On "Simmer"

Aron A.
July 09, 2019 16:26
113 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Simmer
Mahalia Feat. Burna Boy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Mahalia and Burna Boy return with a brand new single.


Mahalia's become one of the hottest exports of out the U.K. in recent times. Diary Of Me helped shine a spotlight on her in 2016 but now, she's inching towards the release of her debut album. With Love & Compromise officially on the way, she returns with a brand new single off of the project featuring Burna Boy. The two linked up on "Simmer," an infectious dancehall-influenced record that encompasses the sounds emerging out of U.K. right now. The two artists hop over a sample of Beenie Man's 1997 single, "Who Am I." Not everyone can do justice to a classic record -- *cough* DJ Khaled *cough* -- but Mahalia and Burna Boy take the song and transform it into something of their own.

Peep the new single below and keep your eyes peeled for Love & Compromise dropping on September 6th.

Quotable Lyrics
Baby, make me tell you this
I won't waste no time,
I'll be proceeding quick
The way you moving lately got me feeling sick

Mahalia
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  113
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mahalia Burna Boy love & compromise Sounwave new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mahalia & Burna Boy Link Up Over Classic Beenie Man Sample On "Simmer"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject