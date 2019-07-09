Mahalia & Burna Boy Link Up Over Classic Beenie Man Sample On "Simmer"

Mahalia's become one of the hottest exports of out the U.K. in recent times. Diary Of Me helped shine a spotlight on her in 2016 but now, she's inching towards the release of her debut album. With Love & Compromise officially on the way, she returns with a brand new single off of the project featuring Burna Boy. The two linked up on "Simmer," an infectious dancehall-influenced record that encompasses the sounds emerging out of U.K. right now. The two artists hop over a sample of Beenie Man's 1997 single, "Who Am I." Not everyone can do justice to a classic record -- *cough* DJ Khaled *cough* -- but Mahalia and Burna Boy take the song and transform it into something of their own.

Peep the new single below and keep your eyes peeled for Love & Compromise dropping on September 6th.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby, make me tell you this

I won't waste no time,

I'll be proceeding quick

The way you moving lately got me feeling sick

