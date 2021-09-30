Mahalia & AJ Tracey Link Up On "Roadside"

After dropping Whenever You're Ready earlier this year, Mahalia is back with a vengeance, linking up with fellow U.K. star AJ Tracey for a spicy breakup smash called "Roadside."

Assisted by visuals which start with some nice text messages and end with Mahalia ruining a car with a baseball bat, Mahalia combines a smooth flow with powerful vocals and sitting atop the same whip for his entire verse, Tracey slides through in the all-green Palm Angels sweat suit and kills his verse, rapping about his affinity for the woman that is so clearly mad at him.

The perfect song to get your groove back after a tough breakup, "Roadside" is a bouncy but poignant record that is sure to get you in your bag, but also might have you texting somebody you shouldn't.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m impressive from the bedroom to my salary

Let me hit, I’ll make your eyes water like analogy (On God)

I love her temper, temperature of an amber (Ooh)

You hustle like you mean it, December until December (Facts)

I know your love’s exclusive, I’m lookin’ to be a member

Check out "Roadside" below and let us know what you think in the comments.