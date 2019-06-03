The Russo Brothers are likely kicking back somewhere, reaping some of the benefits of Endgame's gargantuan revenue stream. Yet there remains no rest for the wicked, and the directorial duo isn't likely to rest anytime soon. Today, it has been confirmed that the Russo Bros will be bringing their talents to Netflix, to handle an original Magic: The Gathering animated series. Based on the long-running tabletop card-game, the as-of-yet untitled series is set to arrive in 2020, with Henry Gilroy (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and Jose Molina (Agent Carter) acting as showrunners.

A Netflix press release has shed some light on the upcoming series, particularly surrounding the Russo Brothers and their involvement: "The Russos will oversee the creation of an all-new storyline and expand on the stories of the Planeswalkers, which are Magic’s unique magic-wielding heroes and villains as they contend with stakes larger than any one world can hold."

IGN has shared some words from the Russo Brothers themselves. We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around," they explain. "Being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us." Do you think this has any potential?