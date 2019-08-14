Today, August 14, marks the 60th birthday of NBA Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend, Magic Johnson.

Ahead of his 60th birthday festivities, Magic hopped on the twitter machine on Tuesday night to share a couple of Top 60 lists, ranging from his favorite tv shows and films to his travel destinations and athletes turned entrepreneurs. Unfortunately, all of his selections were listed in alphabetical order so we won't know if "Barber Shop" is one of his Top 5 favorite films or one that barely made the cut.

Some notable picks across the four categories include:

Films: The Godfather, Black Panther, Iron Man, Rocky, Rush Hour, TV Shows: The Brady Bunch, Empire, Sportscenter, The Sopranos, The Wire, Travel: Amsterdam, Barcelona, Honolulu, Rome, Tokyo Entrepreneurs: Aaron Rodgers, Alex Rodriguez, Tom Brady, LeBron James, Serena Williams

Without further adieu, check out Magic's Top 60 Lists in the tweets embedded below.