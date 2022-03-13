Magic Johnson says that he was inspired to make his new documentary, They Call Me Magic, after seeing Michael Jordan in The Last Dance. The Lakers legend discussed the making of his new film after its premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival over the weekend.

“The reason we did it is because when Michael did ‘The Last Dance,’ my phone just started ringing,” Magic said in a post-screening discussion. “They said, ‘When are you coming out with yours?’ And we got some great investors, great partners, great producers, and they really took it to another level.”



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The Last Dance debuted on ESPN in the spring of 2020 and captivated audiences with on-screen interviews with Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, Phil Jackson, and more.

As for how They Call Me Magic will differ from The Last Dance, Magic explained that his piece focuses more on his personal life.

“[My family] said, ‘What’s gonna be different from you and Michael Jordan’s [documentaries]?’” he continued. “And you can see. Michael — who I love, that’s my dear friend — but [‘The Last Dance’] was driven by his great accomplishments on the basketball court. [In ‘They Call Me Magic,’] you’re seeing my family, friends, everybody involved. You’re going to see every episode be a different journey in my life. That’s what makes me proud.”

The series is set to air on Apple TV Plus, April 22.

