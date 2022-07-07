Every single offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be the team that everyone has their eyes on. It's easy to see why this is the case when you consider how the Lakers are the most historic franchise in the league. Everything they do is going to be met with scrutiny, and that is especially true right now as the Lakers are trying to make a trade for the likes of Kyrie Irving.

In addition to this, the Lakers have made moves for players like Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant. As it turns out, these moves have caught the eye of Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who recently took to Twitter with his reaction to the signings.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"With these free agent signings, the @Lakers have become younger and more athletic!" Johnson wrote. "I’m excited about the signing of Thomas Bryant. With his ability to shoot the 3, he will create more space for LeBron and AD."

While Magic might not be part of the front office anymore, he is still very much invested in what happens to the Lakers. With that being said, it will probably be comforting to Rob Pelinka to know that one of the franchise's most respected players has a good feeling about the pieces that are set to join the roster.

It still remains to be seen what other moves the Lakers will make, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.