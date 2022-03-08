Russell Westbrook and his entire family have been subjected to death threats as of late. After a string of bad performances, Lakers fans have not been kind to Russ, and now, it is starting to get much deeper than basketball for him. At the end of the day, Westbrook just wants to play the game that he loves, and as it stands, things are starting to get very tough for him.

“I 100% stand behind my wife and... it’s not just about this year,” Westbrook said. “Right now, she’s reached a point and my family has reached a point to where it’s really weighing on them and it’s very unfortunate just for me personally because this is just a game. This is not end all be all. When it comes to basketball I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots but the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue.”

After criticizing Russ this past weekend, Magic Johnson decided to take to Twitter with some words of support for the Lakers point guard. As you can see down below, Magic believes we need to be showing some compassion right now, and that at the end of the day, Russ is a human and still a great basketball player.

"Russell plays an important role on the @Lakers team and will be a key component to the success of the rest of the season and the NBA Playoffs. Let's do better, rally around the Westbrook family, and support them. @russwest44," Johnson said.

Hopefully, Russ is able to get through this difficult time, as death threats can always weigh heavily on a player, especially when it trickles down to their family life, as well.