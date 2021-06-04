Magic Johnson is one of the most legendary players in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers and he is definitely one of if not the best point guard of all time. With that being said, he certainly has the authority to speak on the point guards who play for the Lakers. Throughout the postseason, the Lakers seemed to struggle at the point, especially when Dennis Schroder was on the court. Schroder was supposed to be a huge addition this year, but turned out to be a bit of a bust.

Prior to Game 6, Schroder took the Lakers out of his IG bio, which raised some eyebrows. After the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs, Johnson went on 570 AM radio in Los Angeles and roasted Schroder for his lack of effort and winning spirit. Needless to say, Magic doesn't want to see him back in the purple and gold next season.

"I don't think he's a Laker. I don't know if they're gonna sign him back or not, but I don't think he brings the winning mentality and attitude we need. To me, he failed in this series," Johnson said.

Schroder is a free agent in the offseason and based on everything that has gone down, it seems like he probably won't be back in Los Angeles next season. Even though Magic is no longer an executive with the team, his word holds a lot of weight, and we're sure the Lakers front office is listening.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images