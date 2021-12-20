Magic Johnson is one of the biggest legends in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers organization, and he knows what this current roster is capable of. Unfortunately, the team has not been very good over the past few weeks, and many fans are wondering whether or not this Lakers team can actually pick things up in time for the second half of the season.

Recently, Magic spoke to TMZ Sports, who asked him about the Lakers and how they have played to start the year. As Magic explained, the Lakers and their fanbase just need a bit of patience right now.

"You know, you gotta give him time," Magic said. "Gotta give the whole team time. 16-13 is not where we wanna be, but we still got time. Still got time."

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Johnson also touched on Anthony Davis, who has had a terrible start. Now, Davis will be out for four weeks with an MCL injury, and it doesn't feel like things will get better. However, Magic still has a ton of confidence and faith in the big man.

"Sometimes people get off to a start that they know they can play better," Johnson said. "Sometimes you struggle in the beginning. AD knows he can play better so he'll put it together. I'm not worried about him. He got a lot of talent."

Johnson has always had a glass half full mentality, so it should be no surprise that he still believes in the purple and gold. Only time will tell whether or not they actually turn this ship around.

[Via]