The Last Dance is the documentary that has sports fans tuned in to all things Chicago basketball. ESPN first announced the series nearly two years ago and over the weekend, we finally received the first two episodes. The series focuses on the Chicago Bulls during their 1997-1998 season where they were not only dominating the NBA, but experiencing the last year basketball icon Michael Jordan played as a Bull. The "Greatest of All Time" discussion once again resurfaced, causing fans to break out their Twitter fingers over who is a better baller between M.J. and Lebron James.

Another M.J. who has carved out his name in NBA history is Magic Johnson, and he took to Twitter to share a few thoughts of his own. "Michael Jordan’s Last Dance was fantastic and I loved all two hours of it!! Young fans that never got to see Michael play now understand why he’s the Goat of basketball!" the Los Angeles Lakers legend tweeted.

Magic Johnson went on to name his top entertainers, and he made sure to narrow down the timeframe. "For me? Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé are the three greatest entertainers of my lifetime; and you could probably throw Muhammad Ali in there." Do you agree with him? Who are your top three (or four) entertainers (of your lifetime)?