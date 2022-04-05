Magic Johnson is one of the biggest legends in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise, which means his opinions carry a lot of weight, even if he isn't making the decisions that drive the franchise. Johnson has been watching this Lakers team all season long, and much like the rest of the fanbase, he is truly appalled by what he is seeing. The Lakers look downright bad, and at this point, there seems to be no hope for them to actually go anywhere this year.

During an appearance on Get Up! yesterday, Magic had some interesting comments about Anthony Davis, in particular. Magic explained that Davis' injury problems have become one of the biggest issues with the team and that at this point, the Lakers should consider a trade if things continue to get worse.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

“AD, you gotta change whatever it is,” Johnson said. “You gotta stay healthy. Or the Lakers gotta say, after next season, if you don’t stay healthy, they gotta look at you and say, ‘Maybe you should be somewhere else.’ Because they need you on the court, not in your clothes sitting on the bench. So I think he’s gotta change some things.”

Trading AD would be a drastic measure, however, anyone can be traded for any reason. No one is safe in the world of professional sports, and with the Lakers window closing, it could be said that perhaps Davis will also want to explore other opportunities.

