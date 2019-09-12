If you were a basketball fan in the 1990s, then you probably know all about the 1992 Olympic "Dream Team" which had some of the best players to ever grace the court. Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and many others represented the United States and completely dominated their competition. To this day, the "Dream Team" is heralded as the best basketball team ever assembled and fans can only hope that such a team exists again. After the US' loss to France at the FIBA World Cup, the "Dream Team's" legacy was further solidified.

According to TMZ, fans will have a chance to buy one of Magic's game-worn jerseys through SCP Auctions. The jersey was actually worn when the United States defeated Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals that year. Some believe this jersey could be sold for over $150,000 thanks to its historical significance.

This is certainly a great piece of memorabilia but if you don't have the money to shell out, you'll just have to pass up the opportunity. Collectors are always spending big money on this kind of thing which always begs the question: "how much is it really worth?"

Let us know if you would spend six figures on a jersey and if so, why?