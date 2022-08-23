Just about anyone can open a social media account and pretend to be a news agency or outlet. We've seen false news stories or updates via some social media source run rampant online, often forcing its targets to come forward with statements to deny what's being reported. This can cause embarrassment, backlash, or harm for some people, and after facing ridicule, Magic Johnson is setting the record straight.

A Twitter account named "@CockSources" is all about satire and fake news created for viral potential, and it hit its mark when it tweeted that Magic Johnson donated blood.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

It wrote, "Earlier today, NBA legend Magic Johnson donated some of his blood to the Red Cross to help underprivileged communities help fight COVID-19 [goat emoji][hands raised emoji]."

Those who were unfamiliar with the account believed that the news was real and before you know it, the tweet was being shared across multiple platforms. It was in 1991 when Johnson announced to the world that he was diagnosed with HIV and the post was meant to be a dig at his expense. Instead, many people ran with the story and it was accepted until Johnson stepped in with a reaction.

"I'm aware of the false story circulating the internet, and to be clear, I have never donated blood," he wrote. His defenders are upset about the cruel jokes that have caused the NBA icon to become a trending topic. Check out the post below.