Six-time All-Star Stephen Curry is arguably the greatest shooter to ever play the game of basketball. He is a three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP with three All-NBA First Team selections to his name. According to Basketball Reference, Curry has a 99.9% Hall of Fame probability.

Michael Jordan, however, doesn't think that the 31-year old superstar has done enough yet to be considered a Hall of Fame caliber player.

Naturally, His Airness caught some flak for his Curry hot take. CJ McCollum tweeted that Jordan must've been gone off his new tequila, while Curry's former teammate Marreese Speights chimed in, "I respect the [goat emoji] MJ but if @StephenCurry30 Retired today he for sure a Hall of famer.... how can a guy who won back to back mvps with 3 rings not [3x crying laughing emoji] smh."

Enter: Magic Johnson.

The Lakers legend attempted to clarify MJ's comments on twitter, claiming Jordan simply couldn’t come out and say Curry is a surefire Hall of Famer because he would have been fined by the league for tampering. If there's anyone who knows the league's rules regarding the legality of praising opposing players it's Magic.

Worth noting here: The Warriors will host Jordan's Charlotte Hornets on November 2. Don't be surprised if Chef Curry tries to break Wilt Chamberlain's single-game scoring record.