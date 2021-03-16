Murda Beatz and Shordie Shordie have put together the latest producer-rapper duo to garner mainstream attention, receiving tons of critical acclaim for their new album Memory Lane. With a sole feature from Trippie Redd, Murda Beatz and Shordie Shordie locked in and created some dope music together, and on the latest episode of Mafia Radio, co-hosted by DJ Paul and Odalys, the guys chat about how they first linked up, their process in the studio, and what they've learned from working with one another.

With DJ Paul and Odalys asking the questions, Baltimore-raised Shordie Shordie and Canadian producer Murda Beatz dealt with some of the core themes surrounding their successful careers to date, individually and together. Of course, the duo spoke about Memory Lane and everything that went into the creation of the project. Murda also touched on his extensive work with Drake, as well as the Lauryn Hill sample that they recently cleared. Additionally, he touched on his strong relationship with the Migos.

As for Shordie Shordie, the rapper talked about his goal to become the "street Prince", dishing on his musical inspirations and his upbringing in Baltimore.

The new episode of Mafia Radio with Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz is available to watch above. Check it out and let us know who you want to see on the next edition of DJ Paul and Odalys' podcast.