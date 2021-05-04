Maeta Unveils Her Latest Project "Habits"

Indianapolis native Maeta has been an artist to keep an eye out for since 2019's Do Not Disturb. Fast forward two years later, and she's proven precisely why with the major label debut Habits. The R&B star's latest project is seven songs in length with appearances from Buddy, BEAM, and Leven Kali. Habits also boasts production from Kaytranada, Skrillex, Mustard, and more.

"Habits is about everything that comes with being in a toxic relationship – love, anger, sex, growth, self-esteem,” Maeta said of the project in a statement. “I was finding my way through one during the making of this project, so it was like therapy for me during that time. I’m so excited for everyone to hear this project, and my hope is that people connect with the music and feel uplifted, healed, and understood.”

Check the project out below.