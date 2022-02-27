mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Maeta Gets Vulnerable On Emotional New R&B Track "Frank For You"

Hayley Hynes
February 27, 2022 11:56
Frank For You
Maeta
Produced by Rook Monroe

Maeta's brand new song was produced by Rook Monroe.


On her melancholy new R&B tune, "Frank For You," Maeta addresses her feelings about a man that she loves but doesn't quite feel ready to commit to. "Maeta continues her quest to put the words and music to the good and bad of relationships. She knows her behaviour isn’t right, but neither is his," a press release explains.

"Sometimes I get a little hopeless / But you're no better than me, yeah / Sometimes I see your disappointment / But that's no better than me (Me, Yeah, Oh)," the vocalist's dreamy voice floats over the four-minute and nine-second long track's chorus.

Last year, we received Habits, featuring titles like "Teen Scene" featuring Buddy, "Bitch Don't Be Mad," "Doesn't Mean A Thing" featuring Leven Kali, and "Toxic" featuring BEAM.

Stream "Frank For You," written by Maeta herself along with Krystin Watkins and produced by Rook Monroe below, and let us know what you think of the song in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know that I may do some things
To give you hope, boy
But you're no better than me
And even when you finally found somebody else, boy
I kinda hope she won't be everything you needed (Needed)

