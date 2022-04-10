Mads Mikkelsen criticized the technique of method acting, calling it "bullshit" and "pretentious" during an interview with GQ UK. Many renowned actors are known for using method acting such as Daniel Day-Lewis, Jeremy Strong, and more.

“You can take [the preparation] into insanity,” Mads told the outlet. “What if it’s a shit film — what do you think you achieved? Am I impressed that you didn’t drop character? You should have dropped it from the beginning! How do you prepare for a serial killer? You gonna spend two years checking it out?”



“‘I’m having a cigarette? This is from 2020, it’s not from 1870 — can you live with it?’” he joked. “It’s just pretentious.”

Method acting, while it can refer to a range of training and rehearsal techniques, generally implies the practice of remaining in character while the cameras aren't rolling.

Mikkelsen clarified that he doesn't mean to suggest method actors aren't talented, but that their success isn't due to the strategy.

“Daniel Day-Lewis is a great actor,” he explained. “But it’s got nothing to do with this.”

“The media goes, ‘Oh my god, he took it so seriously, therefore he must be fantastic; let’s give him an award.’” he added. “Then that’s the talk, and everybody knows about it, and it becomes a thing.”

Mikkelsen stars in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which hits theaters next Friday.

