Our resident "Material Girl" has her fans feeling worried. It's no secret that Madonna has a habit of posting controversial content on her social media pages, but it seems that the 63-year-old may have lost some people after uploading a pre-Grammy Awards TikTok that's been described as "unsettling."

In the quick clip, we see the pop star wearing her hair in four braids, sparkly barrettes keeping any baby hairs out of her face. She had a stack of silver chains layered around her neck, and a black sheer top that emphasized her figure on her upper half.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

While she doesn't speak, Madonna does rock back and forth in front of the camera, eventually leaning in close and puckering up her lips as if blowing us a kiss.

Over in the comment section, viewers were relentless in expressing their concern. "This honestly scared me I'm not gonna lie," "Nurse she's over here," and "This is completely unsettling" are among the recent upload's top comments.

"I'm just going to remember how fabulous she was in the '90s. She was an icon," another user added. "What's going on here?" reality star Harry Jowsey asked.

This isn't the first time that the Madame X hitmaker has been heavily criticized for her content. Back in November, she shared some NSFW pictures that gave us an up-close and personal look at her behind peeking out from under the bed – which 50 Cent was quick to clown.

"Yo this is the funniest shit LOL," the rapper said at the time. "That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out if she don’t get her old a-s up."





Read Madonna's response to Fif's antics here, and let us know what you think of her latest TikTok in the comments below.