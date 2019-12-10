Art Basel just wrapped up in Miami which meant the city was at an all-time high when it came to creative expression. The annual event showcases different pop-ups and installations of modern and contemporary art and just one of the many exhibits featured Madonna's 23-year-old daughter, Lourdes Ciccone Leon, partaking in a simulated orgy.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

According to The Blast, the performance was for Barcelona-based artist Carlota Guerrero and saw Lourdes as the last model to walk and join a pyramid of other models posed in the center of the room. The group of individuals then partnered up and undressed each other, revealing nude underwear and nipple covers. Everyone then began engaging in lovemaking by rubbing, kissing and touching each other and according to the publication, no actual sex went down.

The performance was called "Love Different' and was made for Desigual's 2020 offerings.

“Love different” is a performance created by the artistic direction of @carlota_guerrero to showcase the most iconic pieces of Desigual 2020," the official Instagram page wrote. "A representation in which the catalan artist affects the most basic and universal act of love: the kiss."