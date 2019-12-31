Madonna is not one to be afraid of making bold choices, which apparently includes who she chooses to date. In this case, the apple of her eye is none other than one of her backup dancers, Ahlamalik Williams, who's more than half her age. The 61-year-old icon has been rumoured to be involved with the 25-year-old dancer for a minute, but Ahlamalik's father, Drue Williams, has come forward to confirm their relationship and let everyone know that Madge and his son are in love. Drue says he and his wife were introduced to the singer in September after attending one of her NYC concerts, and it looks like they all got along pretty well. Madonna proceeded to invite them to one of her shows at Ceasar's Palace, after which they went up to her suite where her personal chef cook them dinner. Drue revealed that Madonna told them she loves their son unconditionally and wants to take care of him. "Love has no age," Drue proclaimed, "My son is livin' la Vida Loca, and I'm just happy for him." Following this Ceasar's Palace rendez-vous, Ahlamalik's parents will be traveling overseas to attend Madonna's shows in London and France in early 2020, for which they've already bought their tickets.

Madonna and Ahlamalik reportedly met in 2015. when he would have been between 20 and 21 years old, after he auditioned for her Rebel Heart Tour. Madge selected Ahlamalik out of the group herself, but the two of them didn't begin dating right away. At this point, they've been together for a little over a year.