While celebrating her 64th birthday in Italy, Madonna took us back in time nearly two decades by reenacting some of her wild antics from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. On her Instagram page, the "Like A Virgin" singer shared a video of her and two girlfriends French kissing in the back of a car – just one of the ways she's been celebrating the special occasion.

"Birthday kisses with my side bitches," the mother of six captioned the sensual clip, which also included footage of her twirling around in her beautiful blue and white maxi dress, accessorized with a navy hat, layered necklaces, and several bangles around her wrist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Just one day before her birthday celebrations, Madonna shared an IG post in honour of her eldest son, Rocco's birthday, which they also commemorated in gorgeous Italy; the Queen of Pop shares the 22-year-old with her ex, Guy Ritchie.

"From one Leo to another!! Happy Birthday, Rocco," the Michigan native captioned her upload – a snapshot of the pair at dinner while musicians sing and play behind them.





In another photo dump from her own big day, the 64-year-old posed with her twin 9-year-old daughters, Stelle and Estere Ciccone. She also included more pictures with her "side bitches" from the backseat, as well as with her manager, Guy Oseary, among other friends.

The dual girl-on-girl kiss was reminiscent of Madonna's antics at the 2003 VMAs when she smooched two pop princesses – Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera – on stage in front of millions of viewers.

In other news, Madonna recently named Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Kendrick Lamar as her dream collaborator – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]