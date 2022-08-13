Madonna's had quite the week. The legendary pop star appeared on Beyoncé's "Queens Remix" of "Break My Soul," and Beyoncé sent her roses for her feature. Bey had nothing but good things to say about the singer, writing in a note to her, "You are a masterpiece genius."

Now, Madonna's recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been making headlines. At one point in the interview, the "Like A Virgin" singer said that Kendrick Lamar would be her dream collaborator. Beyond that, the interview covered a million different topics at once. "This interview is going to be all about flirtation and seduction," Madonna warned Fallon in the beginning, and she delivered on the chaotic energy.

Madonna spoke with a lisp during the interview because of her large grills. She repeatedly brought up the accessories throughout the conversation. "People have a problem with my grills," she said. "I don’t know why."

The interview was indeed about flirtation and seduction, as at another point in their conversation, Madonna slid onto Jimmy's desk, flashing the camera due to her short skirt. As she did so, Fallon begged her to stop while attempting to cover her butt with his jacket. Later in the interview, Fallon lay down on the floor, and Madonna straddled him and rode him as if he was her own horse.

Madonna was on the show promoting her upcoming compilation album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. It's a project which spans the singer's decades-long career and includes new remixes of much of her material. Watch some more of the interview below.

[via]