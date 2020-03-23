Madonna is one of the most legendary forces that the music world has ever seen, impacting sonics for multiple decades. However, she is also one of the most peculiar pop stars to have ever lived.

From tonguing down Drake on stage to her countless attempts to appear cool as she enters her sixties, Madonna is definitely pretty odd. With all the uncertainty currently occupying our world, Madge decided to deliver her own state of address, speaking directly to her followers on Instagram about the novel coronavirus, referring to COVID-19 as "the great equalizer" in a puzzling new video.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"That's the thing about COVID-19 -- it doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It's the great equalizer," said Madonna with a troubling piano track playing in the background.

"What's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways -- and what's wonderful about it is that it's made us all equal in many ways. Like I used to say at the end of 'Human Nature' every night, we are all in the same boat. And if the ship goes down, we're all going down together."

Watch the bizarre video below.