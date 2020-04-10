Being isolated hits people in different ways. Some have reveled in having alone time, others can't wait to have their children back in school, there are those who have just been working hard over the last few weeks, and then there's Madonna, who openly admitted that she's struggling. The uber-famous pop icon has taken to her Quarantine Diaries series where she shares her thoughts in a stream-of-consciousness type of delivery.



Stephen Lovekin / Staff / Getty Images

On Thursday (April 9) morning, Madonna returned with another two-minute episode of Quarantine Diaries where she gave a slew of information while sitting a dark room at a typewriter. "We can’t always have a good day," the 61-year-old entertainer said. "I didn’t sleep last night, not one minute and today I have been dysfunctional.”

Madonna, who has reportedly been under quarantine in London, also shared that she's lost three people in the last 24 hours. Her cousin, her security guard's brother, and Orlando Puerta, a musician who was responsible many of the dance remixes to her songs, have all passed away. She didn't reveal how they died or if it was COVID-19-related, but nevertheless, she is clearly—and understandably—upset.

Watch Madonna below as she also talks about one of her kids. “If my son says that I have a broken hip one more time, I might implode,” she said. “If someone says you’re broken so many times a day, you do start to feel that way.”