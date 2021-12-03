Most people who fall victim to 50 Cent's trolling antics take it with a grain of salt. They may issue some simple response in order to acknowledge the trolling, but many do their best to stay out of harm's way. However, Madonna is a different breed and has decided not to take Fif's antics laying down. The Pop icon recently captured attention with her Instagram photo dump and 50 Cent couldn't help but chime in.

In the pictures, Madonna sported fishnet stockings and was spread in and under a bed. The initial set of photos was deleted because one image showed her nipple, and now that the dust has settled, Madonna returns with a response to Fif's jibes.



Scott Gries / Staff / Getty Images

The singer uploaded a photo of herself with the Rap mogul as they look happy while embracing.

"Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you decided to talk smack about me!" she wrote over the photo. "I guess your new career Is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media The least elevated choice You could make as An artist and an adult. You'r just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!"

"Too bad there are no sour grapes emogees." We're sure 50 Cent has a full lineup of responses to this one. Check it out below.