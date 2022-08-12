Kendrick Lamar impressed not only his fan base with this year’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album, but some music royalty as well. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Madonna revealed that Kung-Fu Kenny is high up on her list of dream collaborators.

“There’s one artist that I worship more than anything in life,” the “Music” hitmaker gushed to the talk show host on Thursday (August 11) evening. “I would love to collaborate with him,” she continued, “and that’s Kendrick Lamar.”

Speaking on his latest studio album, Madonna said, “His new record is history-making. Mind-bogglingly brilliant. Its insane.”

Though she had the highest praises to offer for K-Dot’s work, the 63-year-old was actually on Fallon’s show to promote her own new arrival – a compilation album called Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. The project includes appearances from Timbaland, Nicki Minaj, Swae Lee, and more, and is made up of remixes of her record-breaking 50 No. 1 Billboard Dance Club singles.

As HipHopDX points out, several other acclaimed recording artists have shared their praise for Mr. Morale as well, including Tyler, The Creator, who spoke with Converse back in June, saying, “I love that album, but I feel like he touches on shit that’s so, like, open and honest that some people can’t listen to it because they probably feel like he’s looking at them in their eyes.”

“And they’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t panic. Uhhh, I can’t listen to this. Put on something else so I can hit my dougie.’ And keep forgetting and numbing the shit that he’s talking about.”

Kendrick has yet to respond to Madonna’s plea for a joint studio session, although she did land an impressive feature on “The Queens Remix” of Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL” RENAISSANCE single.

Elsewhere on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Michigan native teamed up with The Roots to perform one of her 2000 hits using only classroom instruments – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

