Madonna is moving into The Weeknd's old home in the Hidden Hills, purchasing the mansion for approximately $19 million, according to multiple reports.

The home is located in the Hidden Hills, which is the same neighborhood that the Kardashian sisters call home. It used to belong to The Weeknd before he listed it on the market for nearly $25 million. The selling price marks a stark reduction from what the artist was seeking. However, considering he bought the home for just over $18 million in 2017, he doesn't appear to be losing much money.

TMZ reports that the house has over 12,000 square feet of living space, including nine bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms, a gigantic pool, a full-sized basketball court, and more beautiful amenities. Sitting on over three acres of land, Madonna will have more than enough room to do whatever she pleases in the vast backyard.

The Weeknd has already locked down his next home, signing the dotted line on a gorgeous penthouse apartment for $25 million two years ago.



This news comes just weeks after Madonna made headlines because of a TikToker's accusations that the legendary artist was stealing her photos, editing her face onto them, and posting them on social media. The Weeknd has been in the news because of his latest charitable donations, pledging $1 million to help hunger relief efforts in Ethiopia.

