Madlib Shares "Sound Ancestors" Project With Assistance From Four Tet

We first heard murmurs about Sound Ancestors months ago after Four Tet, producer Kieran Hebden, revealed that he'd spent much of his quarantine working on new music. Of those projects, Four Tet shared that he had linked with Madlib to work on a joint album, but since that time, updates about the release were scarce. On Friday (January 29), the rumors proved to be true after the pair of artists shared their collaborative project.

The producer alliance doesn't seem like one that many would choose, considering Four Tet and Madlib come from two different sectors of music, but the pairing makes for essential beat-making. Kick back and press play as you stream Sound Ancestors and let us know what you think of the project.

Tracklist

1. There Is No Time - Prelude

2. The Call

3. Theme De Crabtree

4. Road Of The Lonely Ones

5. Loose Goose

6. Dirtknock

7. Hopprock

8. Riddin Chant

9. Sound Ancestors

10. One For Quartabe / Right Now

11. Hang Out (Phone Off)

12. Two for 2 - For Dilla

13. Latino Negro

14. The New Normal

15. Chino

16. Duumbiyay