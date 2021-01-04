mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Madlib Releases Latest Soundscape "Hopprock"

January 04, 2021 10:49
Madlib drops a new track called "Hopprock" from his upcoming project "Sound Ancestors".


Following the release of his latest record "Road Of The Lonely Ones", legendary producer Madlib has returned with more new music from his upcoming project Sound Ancestors.

Known for his outstanding work with artists like Freddie Gibbs, J Dilla, and the late MF DOOM, Madlib has been widely recognized as one of the best beatmakers in hip-hop for decades. He continues his reign with his recent output, coming through this week with the release of his new song "Hopprock", which is mostly instrumental aside from a voicemail recording at the beginning of the track. 

This record will be included on Sound Ancestors, which is expected to be out this month, or in the coming weeks.

Listen to the soundscape below and let us know what you think.

Madlib new music instrumental Sound Ancestors
