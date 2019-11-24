Declaring Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's Bandana to be the album of the year is really not that controversial of a statement. Before they gave us that album, they provided us with another masterpiece, Pinata, in 2014. Given their track record, it makes sense that they wouldn't want to let their musical chemistry go to waste.

In a recent appearance on Gilles Peterson's "Worldwide FM", Madlib shared the astounding news that he will have more collaborations with Gibbs in the future. The follow-up to Bandana is tentatively titled Montana. Madlib didn't detail when we could expect to receive this project, but we have more than enough music from the duo to hold us off in the meantime.

During the radio show, the legendary producers also revealed that he's been cooking up with Griselda artist, Westside Gunn. While Madlib contributed some beats ("Gunnlib", "Ferragama Funeral") to the Buffalo wordsmith's Flygod Is An Awesome God, they're now working on a whole collaborative project (perhaps to be released under the 'Gunnlib' moniker?).

Listen to Madlib's conversation with Gilles Peterson and Now Again Records chief, Egon, below. The episode primarily revolves around record collecting, sampling and the connections between jazz and hip hop. It's not every day that you get to hear Madlib speak so relish the opportunity.