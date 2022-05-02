The father of Madlib and his younger brother Oh No, Otis Jackson, Sr., has passed away, members of Stones Throw Records confirmed on Sunday. While Madlib hasn't commented on the news publically, Oh No reposted a tribute from Egon, who served as general manager of the record label from 2000 until 2011.

“I knew him nearly as long as I’ve known Madlib and Oh No, and any that know the brothers, and so many of their compatriots, know that they got their start in music because of Otis’s, and his wife Sinesca’s, belief in their musical excellence,” Egon wrote in his post. “He should be one to know – he was a soul singer of high regard, the kind of singer who even impressed the great David Axelrod, who, in our first meeting, was effusive in his praise for Madlib’s dad.”



The tribute includes a picture of Jackson, Sr. in front of Rappcats, in 2018.

Jackson, Sr. was a musician in his own right, working as a soul singer who collaborated with legends such as Tina Turner, Bobby “Blue” Bland, and Johnnie Taylor.

Rapper Wildchild, who is a member of Lootpack with Madlib and DJ Romes, also honored Jackson, Sr. with a lengthy post on social media.

“RIP Mr Jackson!” Wildchild wrote on Instagram. “This Gentleman here was the 1st meaning of support for me! He was my (Equalizer) ‘This ain’t yo house, Get yo feet off my couch Jack, but make yourself at home but realize this ain’t your home so respect my shit!’ Lol I didn’t get that til later in life.”

“He wasn’t my father but gave guidance as a father figure would do,” he continued. “He was there when Lootpack was first formed. He was our first manager as our crew CDP was developing. He and Mrs Jackson (RIP) were both there when I decided to propose to my wife @cyndeebrown . I witnessed how he supported his sons @ohnothedisrupt & @madlib as we jumped into HIPHOP. For that I will always be thankful. May you rest in Heaven Mr Jackson.”

