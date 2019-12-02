Madlib & Oh No Preview "The Professionals" Album With "Superhumans" Single

The duo of The Professionals, composed of Madlib and Oh No, is finally rolling out their debut album as a unit. As they plan for the arrival of the eponymous project, they have dropped off their latest "Superhumans" single.
With the new track, they've also revealed the tracklist attached to the project, previewing guest appearances from names such as Chino XL, Elzhi, and Adub.
The Professionals Tracklist
01. My House
02. The Professionals
03. Payday
04. Give N Take
05. Superhumans
06. Buggin
07. CDP Smackdown
08. Timeless Treasure
09. I Jus Wanna
10. Away Too Long
11. Make Due
12. Tired Atlas
13. Dishonored Valor
Quotable Lyrics
I ain't learn to make these type of checks inside a textbook
Graduated from the school of hard knocks
Kings, fake Jacks, Queens dealt with jokers in they card box