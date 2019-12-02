Madlib & Oh No Preview "The Professionals" Album With "Superhumans" Single

The duo of The Professionals, composed of Madlib and Oh No, is finally rolling out their debut album as a unit. As they plan for the arrival of the eponymous project, they have dropped off their latest "Superhumans" single.

With the new track, they've also revealed the tracklist attached to the project, previewing guest appearances from names such as Chino XL, Elzhi, and Adub.

The Professionals Tracklist

01. My House

02. The Professionals

03. Payday

04. Give N Take

05. Superhumans

06. Buggin

07. CDP Smackdown

08. Timeless Treasure

09. I Jus Wanna

10. Away Too Long

11. Make Due

12. Tired Atlas

13. Dishonored Valor

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't learn to make these type of checks inside a textbook

Graduated from the school of hard knocks

Kings, fake Jacks, Queens dealt with jokers in they card box



