Madlib & Four Tet Connect On "Dirtknock"

Madlib has remained one of rap's most mysterious figures over the years. Working with people like Kanye West, DOOM, J Dilla, and so many others, he's kept a low profile until it's time to release new music. That being said, he and Four Tet are preparing the release of their new project, Sound Ancestors that was announced last month. As they've unveiled a few singles, including "Hopprock" and "Road Of The Lonely Ones," they slid through with their third offering from the project titled, "Dirtknock." It's a spacious head-bop with airy vocals floating over grungey basslines and crispy drums.

Madlib and Fourtet's Sound Ancestors is set to drop on January 29th through Madlib Invasion. Keep your eyes peeled for that and check their new single below.