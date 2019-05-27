Madison Beer's set at the Napa Valley BottleRock Festival came to a brief halt when a gun scare caused the singer to hold off on her performance.

The singer was running through a cover of Radiohead's "Creep" during her set at the festival when screams began to come from the crowd. Beer soon walked over to the side of stage asking stage handlers to pay attention and wanting to know what was going on.

In clips currently circulating, a man in a green coat is seen standing alone by the stage. Witnesses believed that the man had a gun at the time. It was soon discovered that the man was unarmed. However, he was soon escorted out by police.

"There was a minor disturbance at the Bai Stage during the Napa Valley BottleRock concert on Saturday," the Napa PD tells Us Weekly. "There was a disturbance, at 5:45 pm, but no weapon was involved and no one was injured. The man who caused the disturbance was removed from the grounds, there was no threat to the community."

Beer's mother, Tracie would soon take to Instagram to upload a post in which she unraveled her emotions surrounding the disturbance, touching on the unsettling feeling of fearing for her daughter's life while offering her support to members who were present at the time.