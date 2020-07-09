mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

MadeinTYO Releases New Single "Square Bitch" With A$AP Ferg

Alex Zidel
July 09, 2020 10:45
436 Views
15
2
Private Club/Commission MusicPrivate Club/Commission Music
Private Club/Commission Music

Square Bitch
Madeintyo Feat. A$AP Ferg

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

MadeinTYO and A$AP Ferg team up once more for their new single "Square Bitch."


MadeinTYO and A$AP Ferg have built some chemistry in the past and today, they bring back that goodness with a brand new single called "Square Bitch."

Mr. Tokyo has a knack for creating simple melodies that will stick with you for weeks and he may have just done it again with "Square Bitch." While he's not re-inventing the wheel, MadeinTYO does what comes naturally to him, rapping over a bass-driven beat produced by Godzay Katana. A$AP Ferg jumps on for a standout verse halfway through the record.

This is TYO's first release since the deluxe edition of You Are Forgiven. He previously hopped on tour with A$AP Ferg and appeared on his Floor Seats project.

Listen to the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Me and you not the same you lil' bitch
I'm designin' jerseys for the Knicks
Doin' burpees with the clique
Hit up Kirby for the kicks
Hit up Freddy for the fit
She ain't worthy of the dick
I got a chef on my tour
She put curry on a dish
I put some plaques on my walls
I'm sturdy with the hits

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  5
  2
  436
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Madeintyo A$AP Ferg new song new music
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS MadeinTYO Releases New Single "Square Bitch" With A$AP Ferg
15
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject