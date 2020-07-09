MadeinTYO Releases New Single "Square Bitch" With A$AP Ferg

MadeinTYO and A$AP Ferg have built some chemistry in the past and today, they bring back that goodness with a brand new single called "Square Bitch."

Mr. Tokyo has a knack for creating simple melodies that will stick with you for weeks and he may have just done it again with "Square Bitch." While he's not re-inventing the wheel, MadeinTYO does what comes naturally to him, rapping over a bass-driven beat produced by Godzay Katana. A$AP Ferg jumps on for a standout verse halfway through the record.

This is TYO's first release since the deluxe edition of You Are Forgiven. He previously hopped on tour with A$AP Ferg and appeared on his Floor Seats project.

Listen to the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Me and you not the same you lil' bitch

I'm designin' jerseys for the Knicks

Doin' burpees with the clique

Hit up Kirby for the kicks

Hit up Freddy for the fit

She ain't worthy of the dick

I got a chef on my tour

She put curry on a dish

I put some plaques on my walls

I'm sturdy with the hits