MadeinTYO Links With Key Glock & Tay Money On "Stop Calling"

MadeinTYO has come through this Friday to drop off a new tune with the likes of Key Glock and Tay Money. The "Uber Everywhere" rapper's latest offering dubbed "Stop Calling" was seemingly teased some time ago for his loving fans and now the full offering has arrived. Off the top, we hear a dial tone ring that takes us through the whole song where MadeinTYO and his crew rap about making money while on the lookout for a certain gyal.

An enthusiastic fan responded to the new drop shocked that MadeinTYO grabbed both Tay Money and Key Glock for the feature, prompting MadeinTYO to respond: "They kinda my favorite’s right now 🤷🏾‍♂️🙏🏾✅ I’m just blessed to have them on the same track 🙏🏾"

