MadeinTYO Links With Key Glock & Tay Money On "Stop Calling"

September 13, 2019 15:40
Stop Calling
Madeintyo Feat. Key Glock & Tay Money

A TGIF track.


MadeinTYO has come through this Friday to drop off a new tune with the likes of Key Glock and Tay Money. The "Uber Everywhere" rapper's latest offering dubbed "Stop Calling" was seemingly teased some time ago for his loving fans and now the full offering has arrived. Off the top, we hear a dial tone ring that takes us through the whole song where MadeinTYO and his crew rap about making money while on the lookout for a certain gyal.

An enthusiastic fan responded to the new drop shocked that MadeinTYO grabbed both Tay Money and Key Glock for the feature, prompting MadeinTYO to respond: "They kinda my favorite’s right now 🤷🏾‍♂️🙏🏾✅ I’m just blessed to have them  on the same track 🙏🏾"

Stream the new-new below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Ooh, I'm gettin' top 
Why you think a nigga like me ain't never stop? 
Why you cheating, girl? Phone on lock 
Overseas with a foreign bop 
Ooh, I'm gettin' top

Madeintyo
Madeintyo Key Glock Tay Money stream
