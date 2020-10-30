MadeinTYO Is "Never Forgotten" On New Album Featuring Wiz Khalifa, J Balvin, Ty Dolla $ign, & More

MadeinTYO didn't have an ordinary childhood. He was born in Hawaii to a military family, moving to Japan at a young age. As an adult, he's stationed himself in Atlanta.

Being such a well-traveled young man, MadeinTYO has stories for days.

In the past, he's proven to possess the formula to create a viral hit record, evidenced with his singles "Skateboard P" and "Uber Everywhere". For the last few months, TYO has been teasing the release of his new album Never Forgotten, which is officially out now.

The album features some strong highlights, including "Sports Center" with Ty Dolla $ign and 24hrs, and "Money Up" with Toro y Moi, among others. The feature list is heavy, enlisting the help of Wiz Khalifa, J Balvin, Chance the Rapper, Lucki, Young Nudy, and more. There is also a posthumous feature from Chynna.

Much of the production was handled by K Swisha, MadeinTYO's right-hand man.

Listen to the new album below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Movie

2. All I Need (feat. J Balvin)

3. Freaky Girl (feat. Young Nudy)

4. Sports Center (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 24hrs)

5. Throw It Back

6. Money Up (feat. Toro y Moi)

7. Ice Cream Swag (feat. Cam'ron)

8. BET Uncut (feat. Chance The Rapper & Smino)

9. Level Up

10. To The Moon

11. Coogi Shorts For The Summer (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)

12. Boss Up (feat. NA KeL)

13. Talkin To Me (feat. Chynna)

14. Aww Man (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

15. Jerry $tackhouse (feat. Lucki)

16. Paris Fashion Week

17. Human-Made Racing