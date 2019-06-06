mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

MadeinTYO Flips A Lil GotIt Track For "LOOK AT THE KID"

New music from Madeintyo.


MadeinTYO's been relatively quiet in the past few months while he rides the wave of his album, Sincerely Tokyo that arrived in 2018. Since then, he's done a few features and dropped visuals but there hasn't been much news about releasing new music. Thankfully, that's changed as the rapper came through with a brand new track earlier today called, "LOOK AT THE KID." The rapper delivers a little freestyle for his fans over Lil Gotiti's track, "Runnin Bands" ft. Lil Keed and produced by Supah Mario. MadeinTYO takes the beat and turns it into something of his own as he gives fans a little something to hold them over until the release of his next project.

Aside from his latest drop, the rapper will be performing at Miami's HARD Festival in August.

Quotable Lyrics
More bitches, more riches, hey
Houston, they love me 
Your bitches just wanna rub me
She in my section for bubbly

