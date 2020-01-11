mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Madeintyo Drops "You Are Forgiven (Deluxe Edition)"

Cole Blake
January 11, 2020 12:08
You Are Forgiven (Deluxe Edition)
Madeintyo

The deluxe edition of Madeintyo's classic "You Are Forgiven" is here.


Madeintyo kicked off 2020 with a treat for his fans: The rapper dropped a deluxe version of his 2016 project You Are Forgiven. The project features some of Madeintyo's biggest hits that launched him into the mainstream such as "Uber Everywhere," "I Want" and more. 

The new deluxe version of You Are Forgiven includes a handful of tracks that were never added to streaming services as well as three new unreleased songs. "Takin Off," "Morning," "Leftovers," "Lemon Peppers," "Spanish Jawn," "Whoeva," "HUNNAONME," "Smashx3," and "Need Dat Pack" are all new to streaming platforms outside of SoundCloud.

In the time since You Are Forgiven's original release, Madeintyo has dropped True's WorldSincerely, Tokyo and toured alongside Billie Eilish and A$AP Ferg.

Stream the deluxe edition of You Are Forgiven below.

