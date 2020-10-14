mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

MadeinTYO Delivers After-Hours Vibe With "BET Uncut" Ft. Chance The Rapper & Smino

Erika Marie
October 14, 2020 01:30
97 Views
10
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

BET Uncut
Madeintyo Feat. Chance The Rapper & Smino

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The three artists give a nod to an unforgettable time in the network's history.


Some of you may be too young to remember those "BET Uncut" days, but MadeinTYO is revisiting the network's raunchy after-hours moments. Back in the early to mid-2000s, BET decided to shift gears and featured its highly-sexualized content in the late evening hours. It stopped airing in 2006, but MadeinTYO grabbed Smino and Chance The Rapper for "BET Uncut," a track with a vibe that appropriately complements the previous era of Black Entertainment Television's history.

On "BET Uncut," each artist spits a few bawdy bars about their sexual exploits with the women who can keep up with their energy. Tracee Ellis Ross and Keke Palmer even get a nod, so stream "BET Uncut" by MadeinTYO featuring Chance The Rapper and Smino and let us know what you think of this smooth ride.

Quotable Lyrics

BET Uncut, she a thick one (Ooh)
We gon' blur it out, talk that sh*t get, carried out (Bah, bah, bah)
New Gucci shoes, lil' boyfriend wear it out (Skrr)
She ask me my location, bih, in your mouth

Madeintyo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  97
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Madeintyo Chance The Rapper Smino
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS MadeinTYO Delivers After-Hours Vibe With "BET Uncut" Ft. Chance The Rapper & Smino
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject