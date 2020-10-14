MadeinTYO Delivers After-Hours Vibe With "BET Uncut" Ft. Chance The Rapper & Smino

Some of you may be too young to remember those "BET Uncut" days, but MadeinTYO is revisiting the network's raunchy after-hours moments. Back in the early to mid-2000s, BET decided to shift gears and featured its highly-sexualized content in the late evening hours. It stopped airing in 2006, but MadeinTYO grabbed Smino and Chance The Rapper for "BET Uncut," a track with a vibe that appropriately complements the previous era of Black Entertainment Television's history.

On "BET Uncut," each artist spits a few bawdy bars about their sexual exploits with the women who can keep up with their energy. Tracee Ellis Ross and Keke Palmer even get a nod, so stream "BET Uncut" by MadeinTYO featuring Chance The Rapper and Smino and let us know what you think of this smooth ride.

Quotable Lyrics

BET Uncut, she a thick one (Ooh)

We gon' blur it out, talk that sh*t get, carried out (Bah, bah, bah)

New Gucci shoes, lil' boyfriend wear it out (Skrr)

She ask me my location, bih, in your mouth