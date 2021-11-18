mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

MadeinTYO & UnoTheActivist Announce New Collaborative Album With "Love Myself"

Alex Zidel
November 18, 2021 11:16
1.1K Views
14
1
MadeinTYOMadeinTYO
MadeinTYO

Love Myself
Madeintyo & UnoTheActivist

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
36% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

MadeinTYO and UnoTheActivist announce their upcoming collaborative album with the release of their joint single "Love Myself."


It's been a quiet year for MadeinTYO thus far, but the rapper is planning to make his return with an upcoming full-length release with UnoTheActivist in the coming weeks. Despite not releasing much new music this year, TYO has teamed up with UnoTheActivist, who has dropped a bunch of projects this year, to reveal their upcoming album Yokohama

The project will be coming out next month after the two spent hundreds of hours together in the studio. Yokohama is set to highlight the duo's extensive time spent in Japan. The rollout begins with the release of "Love Myself," a rage single that follows their previous work on "Good Gas" and "Live A Lil."


Photo credit: Andrea Rodriguez -- Image provided to HNHH by PR

TYO and Uno have also announced tour dates for 2022, beginning in Atlanta on February 2 and concluding in Toronto on March 13.

Check out "Love Myself" below and let us know if you're liking the new single.

Quotable Lyrics:

I met that bit' when I was overseas
She got plug on drip, yeah, the fuckin’ weed
She's a party girl and she all on me
Margiela party, yeah, that's OV
First had Adidas like I’m Kobe

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  4
  1
  1.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Madeintyo UnoTheActivist new music Yokohama collab album
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS MadeinTYO & UnoTheActivist Announce New Collaborative Album With "Love Myself"
14
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject