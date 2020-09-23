MadeinTYO & Toro Y Moi Get Their "Money Up" In Brand New Single

It's been two years since MadeinTYO's last full-length project Sincerely, Tokyo and the rapper has remained pretty low-key since, with the exception of a handful of singles and features.

It seems that he's been cooking up despite his radio silence and hopefully his return with a brand new single featuring Toro y Moi means more new music is on the horizon.

Toro y Moi, who first showed love to the rapper by interpolating MadeinTYO's 2015 hit "I Want" in his song "New House," provides the track's whimsically warbled production and even contributes a guest verse.

MadeinTYO doesn't seem to have lost his flow at all during his hiatus, his energetic ad-libs sounding as lively as ever over Toro y Moi's electronic-tinted beat as he shouts out Tay-K and calls out lying females. Toro y Moi responds with a dynamic second verse, with his exaggerated emo-inflected vocals providing contrast to MadeinTYO's bouncy flow.

Check out the new single below and let us know what you think. Are you looking forward to new music from MadeinTYO?

Quotable Lyrics

So much Needles on, I need a doctor

I thought I knew that bih, okay that's not her

F*ck 22, I can't stand a copper

Free Tay-K, you posed to be here

Get your money up, don't f*ck the money up

I could get you boozed, on your tummy tuck

But you ain't gotta touch it if it's perfect

I don't wanna hear it, unless it's worth it

Hit it from the back, okay she forfeit