The government continues to crack down on Payment Protection Program fraud and in Georgia, 19 entertainers and CEOs have reportedly been named in a new indictment. We've continued to report on artists, sports stars, and popular public figures who have found themselves on the wrong side of Uncle Sam after they have stood accused of defrauding the government into the millions.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that a central figure in this case is a man by the name of Mark C. Mason Jr. who not only has been accused of submitting fraudulent loan applications, but helping others do the same. If they were accepted, Mason allegedly took a "success fee" that could be anywhere from two to five percent of the total received.

The AJC reported:

Among those indicted were: Ion Overman, an actress who appeared in the early-2000s TV series “Port Charles,” as well as “Desperate Housewives” and Tyler Perry’s “Madea Goes to Jail”; Carlos “Clos” Stephens, a music producer and consultant who has worked with Master P and Little Romeo; Dale Godboldo, an actor who appeared in “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” “Thor” and awards-season darling “The Year of the Dog”; and Marvin Lewton, a media personality covering hip-hop known as OG Shadi Powers.

Although the companies and businesses of the 19 people named in seven indictments are established all around the United States, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia is handling these cases. The artists and celebrities named have not issued statements regarding the allegations.

Most recently, we reportedly on Pretty Ricky singer Baby Blue agreeing to a plea deal for his alleged involvement in a million-dollar PPP scam. Love & Hip Hop star Mo Fayne was also convicted in connection to similar charges and reportedly faces upwards of 151 months in prison.

[via]