At the 2019 Super Bowl, Madden NFL teamed with Nike to release a limited edition Nike VaporMax that fans won through a series of limited time challenges in Madden NFL 19. The two sides have joined forces again for Super Bowl LIV, this time collaborating on a special edition Nike Air Max 90.

Image via EA Sports

The Madden NFL 20 x Nike Air Max 90s come equipped with a pristine, white leather and mesh upper accompanied by red and blue details representing the EA Sports logo and the NFL shield. Additional details include custom pull tabs on the tongue and heel, a lace guard and a trio of laces featuring the EA Sports tagline, "It's In The Game." The celebratory kicks also come with custom snaps that can be mixed and matched in different areas of the shoe, allowing for extensive customization.

There will be a raffle at the EA Sports Bowl that will choose one winner per hour to receive a pair of shoes. Fans in Miami will also be able to unlock pairs via a raffle at Nike Miami starting on Friday, January 31st. Check out the official images below.

