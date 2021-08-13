"Madden NFL 22" Soundtrack Drops With New Music From Swae Lee, Jack Harlow, JID, 42 Dugg, & More

The official soundtrack for Madden NFL 22 has been released with new music from Belly, Morray, Swae Lee, and more. Over the last few weeks, the video game franchise has released a couple of songs from the soundtrack, including BRS Kash's "Oh No." This week, EA Sports began teasing a new single from Swae Lee and Jack Harlow, titled "Ball Is Life." On Friday, the full soundtrack was released with eleven songs that fit the game perfectly.

With records designed specifically for the football simulation game, rappers including MoneyBagg Yo, Tierra Whack, 42 Dugg, and J.I.D bring that energy to the new soundtrack. The early highlights include "Ball Is Life" and "Ambassel" but each song is worth checking out.

Listen to the new Madden NFL 22 soundtrack below.

Tracklist:

1. Belly - How I'm Feelin (with Shenseea)

2. Morray - Mime

3. Swae Lee - Ball Is Life (feat. Jack Harlow)

4. MoneyBagg Yo - Blitz (feat. Tripstar)

5. Tierra Whack - 8

6. YSB Tril - Count Me In

7. BRS Kash - Oh No

8. 42 Dugg - Down Ready Set

9. J.I.D - Ambassel

10. Sally Sossa - Number One

11. Tank and the Bangas - Back In A Minute