mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

"Madden NFL 22" Soundtrack Drops With New Music From Swae Lee, Jack Harlow, JID, 42 Dugg, & More

Alex Zidel
August 13, 2021 10:13
338 Views
12
2
CoverCover

Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack
EA Sports Madden NFL, Swae Lee & J.I.D

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Swae Lee, J.I.D, MoneyBagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Tierra Whack, and more highlight the "Madden NFL 22" soundtrack.


The official soundtrack for Madden NFL 22 has been released with new music from Belly, Morray, Swae Lee, and more. Over the last few weeks, the video game franchise has released a couple of songs from the soundtrack, including BRS Kash's "Oh No." This week, EA Sports began teasing a new single from Swae Lee and Jack Harlow, titled "Ball Is Life." On Friday, the full soundtrack was released with eleven songs that fit the game perfectly.

With records designed specifically for the football simulation game, rappers including MoneyBagg Yo, Tierra Whack, 42 Dugg, and J.I.D bring that energy to the new soundtrack. The early highlights include "Ball Is Life" and "Ambassel" but each song is worth checking out.

Listen to the new Madden NFL 22 soundtrack below.

Tracklist:

1. Belly - How I'm Feelin (with Shenseea)
2. Morray - Mime
3. Swae Lee - Ball Is Life (feat. Jack Harlow)
4. MoneyBagg Yo - Blitz (feat. Tripstar)
5. Tierra Whack - 8
6. YSB Tril - Count Me In
7. BRS Kash - Oh No
8. 42 Dugg - Down Ready Set
9. J.I.D - Ambassel
10. Sally Sossa - Number One
11. Tank and the Bangas - Back In A Minute

EA Sports Madden NFL Swae Lee J.I.D Madden 22 nfl Football soundtrack new music Belly Shenseea Morray Jack Harlow MoneyBagg Yo Tierra Whack BRS Kash 42 Dugg Tank And The Bangas Sally Sossa
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES "Madden NFL 22" Soundtrack Drops With New Music From Swae Lee, Jack Harlow, JID, 42 Dugg, & More
12
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject