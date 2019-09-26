When Madden 20 officially launched on August 2, there were just four players deemed worthy enough for the iconic 99 overall rating. Those players were Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Just three games into the season, Madden 20 ratings performance adjustors had no choice but to add a fifth player to the 99 Club - Kansas City Chiefs QB, and Madden 20 cover star, Patrick Mahomes.

The reigning NFL MVP, who started as a 97 overall, has been lights out through the team's first three games, leading the league in passing yards (1,195) and touchdown passes (10), while completing 71.9% of his passes. Not to mention, he is yet to throw an interception and his Kansas City Chiefs have rolled to a 3-0 record behind his stellar play.

In addition to earning the coveted 99 overall Madden rating, Mahomes was also presented with a commemorative trophy from his right tackle, Mitchell Schwartz. Check out the footage below.

The 24-year old QB will be eligible to sign a contract extension this season is over and it's a guarantee that the Chiefs will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history when that time comes. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mahomes figures to sign a deal worth more than $200 million this summer, far more than the four-year, $16.42 million rookie contract that Mahomes is currently playing on.

The Chiefs will travel to Detroit for a matchup against the 2-0-1 Lions this Sunday, followed by a Sunday night showdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 5.